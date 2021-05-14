Cwm LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $76.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

