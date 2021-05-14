Cwm LLC Takes Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 511.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 62,622 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of MSOS opened at $39.32 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

