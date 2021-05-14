Cwm LLC Takes Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bilibili by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $157.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. New Street Research started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

