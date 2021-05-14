CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $158.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.71.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,388. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,669.10 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $893,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CyberArk Software by 10.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

