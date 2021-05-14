CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $158.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.71.
CyberArk Software stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,388. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,669.10 and a beta of 1.37.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $893,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CyberArk Software by 10.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
