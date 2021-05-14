CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 707,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,917. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

