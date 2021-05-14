Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cummins by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $262.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

