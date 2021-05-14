Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.