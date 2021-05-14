Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 22,748 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,748 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $1,204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 41.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 94.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

