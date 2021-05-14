Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

