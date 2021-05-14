DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.11. DaVita reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DaVita stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $129.59.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in DaVita by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

