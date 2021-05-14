DB Base Metals Short ETN (NYSEARCA:BOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DB Base Metals Short ETN (NYSEARCA:BOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.77 million.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13. DB Base Metals Short ETN has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

