Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DLCA) Shares Down 0.5%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71. 91,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 75,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLCA. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

