DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Hits $0.0180

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $57.48 million and $2.15 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00098068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.00596199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00094276 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003439 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00244138 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DBC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

