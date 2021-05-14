DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 10,241 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 365.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

