DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 427 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Assurant were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,725,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after buying an additional 121,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.37.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

