DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.10 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.