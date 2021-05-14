DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $630,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

