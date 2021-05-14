DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $671,000 in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSB opened at $154.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.79 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

