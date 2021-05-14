Deliveroo Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DROOF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

