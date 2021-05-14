Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DELL opened at $96.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $103.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

