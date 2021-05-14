DePay (DEPAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.31 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, DePay has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00007994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $6.84 million and $1.31 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00094200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.15 or 0.00603706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00241469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004762 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.85 or 0.01168559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $605.74 or 0.01210299 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.