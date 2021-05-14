DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DMTK. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of DMTK opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $842.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. DermTech has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Research analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

