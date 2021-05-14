Dero Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Dero has a total market cap of $73.75 million and $713,464.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $7.01 or 0.00014047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,931.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.47 or 0.08192096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,305.36 or 0.02614278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.00652721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.07 or 0.00208420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00819160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.88 or 0.00674683 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.52 or 0.00605873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.