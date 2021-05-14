Desjardins Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $9.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.86.

ERF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 103,217 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 466,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

