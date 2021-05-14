Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €22.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.62 ($25.44).

ETR:ARL opened at €22.20 ($26.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.75. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a twelve month high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.76.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

