Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $57.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RXN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

NYSE:RXN opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $63,194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $52,482,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 139,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 1,932.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 822,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

