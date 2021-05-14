Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $265.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.57.

WLTW stock opened at $263.14 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.83.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

