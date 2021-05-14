Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €64.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.50 ($66.48).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €50.36 ($59.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €48.18 and its 200 day moving average is €43.02. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

