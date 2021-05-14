Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $1.3908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

DTEGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

