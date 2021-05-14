Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €42.44 ($49.93) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.98.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

