dHedge DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.51 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $23.51 million and $2.86 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004091 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00092666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.28 or 0.01203330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00063546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00110713 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,407,119 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

