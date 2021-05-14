Diageo’s (DGE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

DGE stock traded up GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,333 ($43.55). 1,650,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,597. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,169.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,981.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

