DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.39.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

