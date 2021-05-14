Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 444,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $283.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.81. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,887.67 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

