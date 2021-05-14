Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 459,187 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,476,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,187 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of PepsiCo worth $491,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

