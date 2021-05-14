Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,834 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.50% of WESCO International worth $195,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:WCC opened at $107.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $111.95.
Several analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.
In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,978 shares of company stock worth $7,431,368. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
