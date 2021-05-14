Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,834 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.50% of WESCO International worth $195,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WCC opened at $107.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $111.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,978 shares of company stock worth $7,431,368. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

