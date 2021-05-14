Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

