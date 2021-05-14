Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit