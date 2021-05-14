Digitex Token Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.47 or 0.01198457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00066547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00113327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.