Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.66% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $193,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,626 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,024,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 680,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,804,000 after buying an additional 659,501 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 171.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

