Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $185,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $159.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

