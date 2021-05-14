Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $182,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Leidos by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

