Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $197.55 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,987,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $197,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $12,610,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

