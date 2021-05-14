Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 13,103 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $219,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 274,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $262,604,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12,627.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 84,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $253.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

