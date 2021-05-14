Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,396.03

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,396.03 ($31.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,752 ($35.96). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,668 ($34.86), with a volume of 263,403 shares traded.

DPLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 61.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,753.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,397.86.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

