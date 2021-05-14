Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)

Distribuidora Internacional de AlimentaciÃ³n, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a network of approximately 3,725 proprietary stores and 2,901 franchised stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, MinipreÃ§o, and DIA&go.

