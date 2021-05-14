DMScript Reaches Market Cap of $8.20 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $810,735.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00089241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.53 or 0.00607349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00234506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.30 or 0.01130250 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.38 or 0.01217304 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

