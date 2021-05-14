Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.83. 36,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,021. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,919.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

