Donna Anne Soloway Sells 29,360 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donna Anne Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Donna Anne Soloway sold 640 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $21,049.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.14. 110,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,378. The company has a market capitalization of $608.15 million, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.