DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.20 and last traded at $118.03. 23,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,994,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $227,829,000.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit