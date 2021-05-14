DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.20 and last traded at $118.03. 23,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,994,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $227,829,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

