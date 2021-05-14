Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 9.8% After Earnings Miss

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s stock price fell 9.8% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 4,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 249,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

DFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,784,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,317,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.51.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.